Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.62.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

