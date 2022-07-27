Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-$4.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,467,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

