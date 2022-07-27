Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 6,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,329,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

