PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 40,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut PopReach to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
PopReach Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.
PopReach Company Profile
PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.
