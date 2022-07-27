Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Population Health Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Population Health Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 228.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 980,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 681,569 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 633.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 314,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 106,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Company Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

