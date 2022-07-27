Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.89.

Several research firms have commented on PDS. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $818.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.48. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.