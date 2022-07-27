Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.89.
Several research firms have commented on PDS. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $818.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.48. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97.
Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.