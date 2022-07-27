Preferred Bank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.99%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

