Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.86

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.86 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.86). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,078 shares.

Pressure Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

