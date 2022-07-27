Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 1,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.