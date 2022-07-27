ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Head to Head Contrast

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.17 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $349.42 million 0.25 -$64.57 million ($2.09) -1.28

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

60.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.34%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Nine Energy Service -15.82% N/A -15.92%

Summary

ProFrac beats Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

