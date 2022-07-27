Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Progyny by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,622 shares of company stock worth $1,078,038. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

