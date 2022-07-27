ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.50. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 1,059 shares trading hands.

ProntoForms Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProntoForms

ProntoForms Company Profile

In other ProntoForms news, Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$45,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,049. In other news, Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 85,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$36,236.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,996 shares in the company, valued at C$98,793.11. Also, Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$45,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,049.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

