PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head-To-Head Survey

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.43% -24.00% -3.90% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Five9 and PropertyGuru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 10.71 -$53.00 million ($1.09) -86.13 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.02 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Five9 and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 1 16 0 2.83 PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $152.47, suggesting a potential upside of 62.41%. PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 68.43%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats PropertyGuru on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About PropertyGuru

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

