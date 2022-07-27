ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.33. 110,723,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 145,112,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

