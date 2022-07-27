Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prosus from €73.40 ($74.90) to €69.40 ($70.82) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Stock Performance

PROSY stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.