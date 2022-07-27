Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.83.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Public Storage stock opened at $326.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $13.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.