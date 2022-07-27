Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,892,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

