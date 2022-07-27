Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
