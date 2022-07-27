Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.81 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

