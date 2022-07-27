Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Decreased by Analyst

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.95.

NYSE:HCA opened at $203.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.31. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.