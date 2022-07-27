Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

