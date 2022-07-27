Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

