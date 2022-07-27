Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

About Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.