Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Range Resources stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

