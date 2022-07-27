RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $214.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

