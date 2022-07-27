Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):

7/25/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

7/11/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

7/5/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $13.00.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.