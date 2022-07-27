Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2022 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Red Rock Resorts was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

7/14/2022 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Red Rock Resorts is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

