Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

