Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.32.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

