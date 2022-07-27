Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
