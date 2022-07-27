Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

