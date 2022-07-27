Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.