Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.80.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$80.84 and a 12 month high of C$123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.36.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

