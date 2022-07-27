Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adecco Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adecco Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Adecco Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

