Research Analysts Set Expectations for Colabor Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Colabor Group in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GCL stock opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. Colabor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Colabor Group ( TSE:GCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

