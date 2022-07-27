ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 7,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $238.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.26. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

