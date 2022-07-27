Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $437.78

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.78 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 466 ($5.61). Restore shares last traded at GBX 466 ($5.61), with a volume of 171,872 shares.
Restore Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £620.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5,825.00.
Restore Company Profile
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
