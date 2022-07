Reviewing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million 1.48 $79.04 million $0.64 3.73 Marpai $14.23 million 1.09 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Cord Blood and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 40.29% 10.63% 6.02% Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Marpai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2021, it operated three cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.