Reviewing PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A PPL 10.43% 6.25% 2.58%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.12 -$10.73 million N/A N/A PPL $5.78 billion 3.57 -$1.48 billion $0.85 32.99

This table compares Summer Energy and PPL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PPL.

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of -131.91, meaning that its share price is 13,291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summer Energy and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 6 5 0 2.45

PPL has a consensus price target of $30.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Summary

PPL beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

