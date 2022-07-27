Reviewing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 28.08% 15.05% 1.20% Harleysville Financial 26.04% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $23.71 billion 2.97 $7.96 billion $4.35 10.90 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.18 $7.28 million $1.98 12.88

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 9 5 0 2.27 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $58.47, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,230 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through on-line services, over mobile devices, and other distribution channels; and operated a network of 4,059 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.