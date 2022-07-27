Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $23.26. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3,446 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

