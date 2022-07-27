Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.