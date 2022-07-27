RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Shares Down 6.3%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. 30,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 65,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees.

