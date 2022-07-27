Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $460.00 at Robert W. Baird

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.56.

NYSE ROP opened at $411.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.88 and its 200-day moving average is $436.13.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

