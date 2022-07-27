Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Cowen

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.56.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $411.24 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

