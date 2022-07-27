Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Cowen

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $411.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.88 and a 200-day moving average of $436.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

