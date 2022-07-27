Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

