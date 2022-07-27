Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.
Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.