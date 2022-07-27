RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY22 guidance at $1.01-1.05 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $882.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

