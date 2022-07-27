RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RumbleON worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in RumbleON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RumbleON by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in RumbleON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.71. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at $728,674.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares in the company, valued at $41,700,555.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 92,906 shares of company stock worth $1,486,450. Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

