Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

