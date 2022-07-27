S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 604 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.